Monahans, TX

Save up to $0.13 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Monahans

Monahans News Beat
 8 days ago
(MONAHANS, TX) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Monahans area offering savings of $0.13 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Pilot Travel Center at 4840 E Ih-20. Regular there was listed at $2.96 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.09 at Chevron at 310 S Main Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Monahans area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.01 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Pilot Travel Center

4840 E Ih-20, Monahans
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.96
$3.41
$3.73
$3.29

Pilot

101 S Sl-464, Monahans
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.97
$3.41
$3.67
$3.39

The Texan

2100 S Stockton Ave, Monahans
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--

Texaco

2113 S Stockton Ave, Monahans
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.49
$3.69
$3.09

Sunoco

2203 S Stockton Ave, Monahans
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.39
$3.49
$3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Monahans News Beat

Monahans News Beat

Monahans, TX
With Monahans News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers.

