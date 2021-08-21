Save up to $0.13 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Monahans
(MONAHANS, TX) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Monahans area offering savings of $0.13 per gallon.
On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Pilot Travel Center at 4840 E Ih-20. Regular there was listed at $2.96 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.09 at Chevron at 310 S Main Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Monahans area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.01 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.96
$3.41
$3.73
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.97
$3.41
$3.67
$3.39
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.49
$3.69
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.39
$3.49
$3.09
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
