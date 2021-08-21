Where's the cheapest gas in Mineral?

(MINERAL, VA) According to Mineral gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.50 per gallon on gas.

Exxon at 101 E 1St St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.99 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Pure at 628 Louisa Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.49.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Mineral area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.07 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Exxon 101 E 1St St, Mineral

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

BP 2172 Pendleton Rd, Mineral

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.33 $ 3.73 $ 3.09

BP 450 East Main St, Louisa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.35 $ 3.71 $ 3.09

Sheetz 216 E Main St, Louisa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ 3.09

Shell 5072 Zachary Taylor Hwy, Mineral

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ 3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.