Where's the cheapest gas in Mineral?
(MINERAL, VA) According to Mineral gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.50 per gallon on gas.
Exxon at 101 E 1St St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.99 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Pure at 628 Louisa Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.49.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Mineral area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.07 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
