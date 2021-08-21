Where's the cheapest gas in Charlevoix?

(CHARLEVOIX, MI) According to Charlevoix gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.05 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Shell at 1308 Bridge St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.24 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Holiday at 1408 Bridge St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.29.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.28.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Shell 1308 Bridge St, Charlevoix

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.24 $ -- $ -- $ --

Marathon 1505 Bridge St, Charlevoix

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.24 $ 3.60 $ 3.93 $ 3.35

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.