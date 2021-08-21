Where's the cheapest gas in Omak?

(OMAK, WA) Gas prices vary across in the Omak area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.05 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Stampede Mini Mart at 111 Riverside Dr was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.74 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 600 Omache Dr, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.79.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.76 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Stampede Mini Mart 111 Riverside Dr, Omak

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.74 $ -- $ -- $ 3.85

Omak Travel Plaza 800 E Riverside Dr , Omak

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.74 $ -- $ -- $ 3.85

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.