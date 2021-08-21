Cancel
Odessa, MO

Save $0.04 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Odessa

Posted by 
Odessa News Beat
Odessa News Beat
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZuzOm_0bYoS0l900

(ODESSA, MO) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Odessa area offering savings of $0.04 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Valero at 104 N Second St. Regular there was listed at $2.65 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.69 at BP at 414 W Us Highway 40, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.67 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Valero

104 N Second St, Odessa
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.65
$--
$--
$--

Shell

200 W Us-40, Odessa
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.65
$--
$--
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

