Lamar gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.35 per gallon

(LAMAR, CO) According to Lamar gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.35 per gallon on gas.

Love's Country Store at 301 E Olive St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.74 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Ports to Plains Travel Plaza at 33110 Cr-7, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.09.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.89.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Love's Country Store 301 E Olive St, Lamar

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.74 $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ -- card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ 3.49 $ --

Love's Travel Stop 605 N Main St, Lamar

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.79 $ 3.14 $ 3.44 $ 3.54 card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ 3.54 $ --

Pilot Express Travel Center 708 N Main St, Lamar

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.11 $ 3.29 $ 3.55

Conoco 606 N Main St, Lamar

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ 3.09

Valero 907 N Main St, Lamar

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.14

Conoco 1115 N Main St, Lamar

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.24 $ 3.69 $ 3.24

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.