Save up to $0.22 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Rawlins

(RAWLINS, WY) Depending on where you fill up in Rawlins, you could be saving up to $0.22 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Conoco at 2325 W Spruce St. Regular there was listed at $3.57 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.79 at Sinclair at 302 Airport Rd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.64.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Conoco 2325 W Spruce St, Rawlins

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.57 $ 3.77 $ 3.95 $ 3.86 card card $ 3.62 $ 3.82 $ 4.05 $ 3.86

Walmart 2388 E Cedar St, Rawlins

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.58 $ 3.83 $ 4.08 $ 3.59

City Market 602 N Higley Blvd, Rawlins

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.59 $ 3.79 $ 4.04 $ 3.59

Sinclair 1601 Inverness Blvd, Rawlins

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.59 $ 3.99 $ 4.31 $ 3.59

Conoco 1311 E Cedar St, Rawlins

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.63 $ -- $ -- $ 3.79

Flying J 1 Johnson Rd, Rawlins

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.79 card card $ 3.63 $ 4.00 $ 4.29 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.