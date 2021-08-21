Gas savings: The cheapest station in Creston
(CRESTON, IA) According to Creston gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Casey's at 102 W Taylor St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.97 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Casey's at 102 W Taylor St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.97.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Creston area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.97 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.97
$--
$3.52
$3.09
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
