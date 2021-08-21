Here’s the cheapest gas in Douglas Saturday
(DOUGLAS, WY) Depending on where you fill up in Douglas, you could be saving up to $0.11 per gallon on gas.
On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Maverik at 1108 W. Yellowstone Hwy. Regular there was listed at $3.41 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.52 at Sinclair at 1728 E Richards St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Douglas area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.44 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.41
$3.61
$3.81
$3.57
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.41
$--
$--
$3.57
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.42
$--
$--
$3.65
|card
card$3.42
$--
$--
$3.65
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
