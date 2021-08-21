Here’s the cheapest gas in Douglas Saturday

(DOUGLAS, WY) Depending on where you fill up in Douglas, you could be saving up to $0.11 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Maverik at 1108 W. Yellowstone Hwy. Regular there was listed at $3.41 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.52 at Sinclair at 1728 E Richards St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Douglas area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.44 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Maverik 1108 W. Yellowstone Hwy, Douglas

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.41 $ 3.61 $ 3.81 $ 3.57

Conoco 1115 W Yellowstone Hwy, Douglas

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.41 $ -- $ -- $ 3.57

Sinclair 2332 E Richards St, Douglas

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.42 $ -- $ -- $ 3.65 card card $ 3.42 $ -- $ -- $ 3.65

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.