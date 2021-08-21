Houghton gas at $3.07 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(HOUGHTON, MI) Depending on where you fill up in Houghton, you could be saving up to $0.12 per gallon on gas.

Murphy USA at 997 Razorback Dr was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.07 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Mobil at 101 W Sharon Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.19.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.10 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Murphy USA 997 Razorback Dr, Houghton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.07 $ 3.37 $ 3.88 $ 3.17

Freedom 107 W Montezuma Ave, Houghton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.08 $ -- $ -- $ --

Krist 824 Shelden Ave, Houghton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.08 $ -- $ 4.00 $ 3.17

Holiday 100 Hancock St, Hancock

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.08 $ 3.48 $ 3.75 $ 3.18

Krist 706 W Quincy St, Hancock

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.08 $ 3.69 $ 4.00 $ 3.17

Krist 47775 Us-41, Houghton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.08 $ 3.69 $ 4.09 $ 3.17

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.