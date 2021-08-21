Houghton gas at $3.07 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town
(HOUGHTON, MI) Depending on where you fill up in Houghton, you could be saving up to $0.12 per gallon on gas.
Murphy USA at 997 Razorback Dr was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.07 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Mobil at 101 W Sharon Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.19.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.10 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.07
$3.37
$3.88
$3.17
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.08
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.08
$--
$4.00
$3.17
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.08
$3.48
$3.75
$3.18
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.08
$3.69
$4.00
$3.17
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.08
$3.69
$4.09
$3.17
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0