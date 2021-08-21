Gas savings: The cheapest station in Moab

(MOAB, UT) Gas prices vary across in the Moab area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.03 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, City Market at 425 S Main St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.78 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 2420 S Spanish Tr Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.81.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Moab area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.79 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

City Market 425 S Main St, Moab

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.78 $ 3.98 $ 4.08 $ --

Maverik 435 N Main, Moab

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.78 $ 3.98 $ 4.18 $ 3.98

Express 24 995 Us-191, Moab

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.78 $ 3.88 $ 3.98 $ 3.98

Maverik 985 S. Highway 191, Moab

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.78 $ 3.98 $ 4.18 $ 3.98

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.