Save $0.10 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Willcox
(WILLCOX, AZ) According to Willcox gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.10 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Travel Centers of America at 1501 N Fort Grant Rd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.99 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 1190 W Rex Allen Dr, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.09.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Willcox area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.06 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.04
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.04
$3.36
$3.64
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
