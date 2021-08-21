Save $0.10 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Willcox

(WILLCOX, AZ) According to Willcox gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.10 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Travel Centers of America at 1501 N Fort Grant Rd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.99 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 1190 W Rex Allen Dr, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.09.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Willcox area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.06 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Travel Centers of America 1501 N Fort Grant Rd, Willcox

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Circle K 500 S Haskell Ave, Willcox

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ -- $ -- $ --

Circle K 1103 W Rex Allen Dr, Willcox

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ 3.36 $ 3.64 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.