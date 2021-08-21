Here’s the cheapest gas in Devils Lake Saturday

(DEVILS LAKE, ND) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Devils Lake area offering savings of $0.00 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Cenex at 324 6Th Ave Ne. Regular there was listed at $3.14 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.14 at Cenex at 324 6Th Ave Ne, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Devils Lake area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.14 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Cenex 324 6Th Ave Ne, Devils Lake

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.14 $ -- $ -- $ --

SuperPumper 1023 College Dr N, Devils Lake

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.14 $ -- $ -- $ --

Cenex 600 Us-2 W, Devils Lake

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.14 $ -- $ -- $ 3.25

Holiday 137 Us-2 W, Devils Lake

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.14 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 603 Us-2 E, Devils Lake

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.14 $ 3.34 $ -- $ 3.25

Cenex 1803 Us-2 E, Devils Lake

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.14 $ -- $ -- $ 3.25

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.