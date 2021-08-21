Where's the cheapest gas in Caribou?

(CARIBOU, ME) According to Caribou gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.04 per gallon on gas.

Irving at 35 Bennett Dr was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.15 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Gulf at 907 Presque Isle Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.19.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.16.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Irving 35 Bennett Dr, Caribou

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.50 $ 3.85 $ 3.38

CITGO 89 Bennett Dr, Caribou

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.50 $ 3.95 $ 3.34

Shell 117 Bennett Dr, Caribou

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.50 $ 3.80 $ 3.34

Shell 89 High St, Caribou

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.50 $ 3.85 $ 3.34

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.