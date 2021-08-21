This is the cheapest gas in La Junta right now
(LA JUNTA, CO) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the La Junta area offering savings of $0.12 per gallon.
On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Arkansas Valley Co-op at 302 N Main St. Regular there was listed at $3.59 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.71 at Shell at 615 W 1St St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater La Junta area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.65 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.59
$3.69
$--
$3.55
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.64
$3.99
$4.29
$3.68
|card
card$3.64
$--
$4.29
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0