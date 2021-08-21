Where's the cheapest gas in Wall?

(WALL, SD) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Wall area offering savings of $0.36 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at De's at 216 W 7Th Ave. Regular there was listed at $3.39 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.75 at Conoco at 311 South Blvd , which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.56 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

De's 216 W 7Th Ave, Wall

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ -- $ 3.79 $ 3.58

Phillips 66 218 South Blvd, Wall

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.55 $ 3.75 $ 3.99 $ --

Exxon 207 South Blvd, Wall

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.55 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.