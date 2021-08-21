Gas savings: The cheapest station in Lewistown
(LEWISTOWN, MO) Gas prices vary across in the Lewistown area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.03 per gallon.
FS at 20450 State Hwy Dd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.82 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at BP at 106 E Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.85.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.84 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.82
$--
$--
$2.94
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
