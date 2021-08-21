Save up to $0.04 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Green River

(GREEN RIVER, UT) According to Green River gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.04 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sinclair at 1085 E Main St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.91 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Love's Country Store at 1775 W Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.95.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Green River area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.94 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Sinclair 1085 E Main St, Green River

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.91 $ 4.21 $ -- $ 4.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.