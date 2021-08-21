Where's the cheapest gas in Great River?

(GREAT RIVER, NY) According to Great River gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.60 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Valero at 226 Islip Ave . Regular there was listed at $2.99 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.59 at Stop and Fuel at 1171 Sunrise Hwy, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:32 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.12 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Valero 226 Islip Ave , Islip

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ 3.17 $ 3.57 $ 3.25 card card $ 3.09 $ 3.27 $ 3.67 $ 3.35

Applegreen 540 Islip Ave, Islip

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Mobil 221 W Main St, Bay Shore

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ 3.55 $ 3.65 $ 3.29 card card $ 3.09 $ 3.65 $ 3.75 $ 3.39

Valero 1628 Montauk Hwy, Oakdale

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.03 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.07 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sinclair 645 Main St, Bay Shore

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.03 $ 3.33 $ 3.47 $ -- card card $ 3.13 $ 3.43 $ 3.57 $ --

USA 95 Moffitt Blvd, Bay Shore

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.03 $ 3.35 $ 3.59 $ 3.35 card card $ 3.15 $ 3.47 $ 3.71 $ 3.47

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:32 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.