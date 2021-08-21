Save $3.00 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Point Roberts

(POINT ROBERTS, WA) Depending on where you fill up in Point Roberts, you could be saving up to $3.00 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Chevron at 1204 56 St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $164.9 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Petro-Canada at 1406 Tsawwassen Rd S, where a gallon of regular was selling for $167.9.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:13 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $165.70 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Chevron 1204 56 St , Tsawwassen

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 164.90 $ 185.50 $ 193.90 $ --

Shell 1591 56 St, Tsawwassen

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 164.90 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 4890 Canoe Pass Way, Tsawwassen

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 164.90 $ 185.90 $ 192.90 $ 171.90

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:07 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.