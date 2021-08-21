Save $3.00 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Point Roberts
(POINT ROBERTS, WA) Depending on where you fill up in Point Roberts, you could be saving up to $3.00 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Chevron at 1204 56 St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $164.9 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Petro-Canada at 1406 Tsawwassen Rd S, where a gallon of regular was selling for $167.9.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:13 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $165.70 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$164.90
$185.50
$193.90
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$164.90
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$164.90
$185.90
$192.90
$171.90
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:07 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0