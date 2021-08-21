Save $0.01 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Eatonton

(EATONTON, GA) According to Eatonton gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.01 per gallon on gas.

BP at 121 Gray Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.88 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Eatonton Food Mart at 207 E Sumter St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Eatonton area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.88 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

BP 121 Gray Rd, Eatonton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.88 $ -- $ 3.48 $ 3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.