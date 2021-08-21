This is the cheapest gas in Las Vegas right now

(LAS VEGAS, NM) Depending on where you fill up in Las Vegas, you could be saving up to $0.03 per gallon on gas.

Murphy Express at 2607 7Th St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.06 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Alon at 423 Grand Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.09.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Las Vegas area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.08 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Murphy Express 2607 7Th St, Las Vegas

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.06 $ -- $ 3.66 $ 3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.