Gas savings: The cheapest station in Ville Platte

(VILLE PLATTE, LA) According to Ville Platte gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.64 per gallon on gas.

Murphy USA at 893 E Lasalle St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.67 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Coastal at 1538 Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.31.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 06:02 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.85.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Murphy USA 893 E Lasalle St, Ville Platte

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.67 $ -- $ -- $ 2.76

Tobacco Plus 1021 E Main St, Ville Platte

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 214 Tate Cove Rd, Ville Platte

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.19 $ 3.59 $ 2.99

Chevron 1914 E Main St, Ville Platte

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Exxon 200 E Main St, Ville Platte

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:02 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.