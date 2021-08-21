Camden gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(CAMDEN, AR) Gas prices vary across in the Camden area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.05 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Murphy USA at 940 California Ave Sw was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.91 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Valero at 1425 California Sw, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.96.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 06:02 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.94 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Murphy USA 940 California Ave Sw, Camden

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.91 $ 3.01 $ -- $ 3.27

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:02 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.