Forrest City gas at $2.83 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town
(FORREST CITY, AR) Gas prices vary across in the Forrest City area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.14 per gallon.
CITGO at 3400 N Washington St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.83 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Mobil at E Broadway Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.97.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.94 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
