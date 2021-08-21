Ionia gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(IONIA, MI) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Ionia area offering savings of $0.03 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Mobil at 2948 S State Rd. Regular there was listed at $3.08 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.11 at Marathon at 2525 S State Rd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.09 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Mobil 2948 S State Rd, Ionia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.08 $ 3.42 $ 3.72 $ 3.29

Shell 342 N Dexter St, Ionia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.44 $ 3.84 $ 3.25

Mobil 703 W Lincoln Ave, Ionia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ --

Marathon 121 N Dexter St, Ionia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

Mobil 875 E Lincoln Ave, Ionia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ 3.21

Meijer 2750 S State Rd, Ionia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ 3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.