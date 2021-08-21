Save $0.32 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Clarksdale

(CLARKSDALE, MS) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Clarksdale area offering savings of $0.32 per gallon.

Murphy USA at 1002 S State St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.67 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 16774 Us-61 N , where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.77 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Murphy USA 1002 S State St, Clarksdale

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.67 $ 2.97 $ -- $ --

Exxon 607 S State St, Clarksdale

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ --

Mobil 610 S State St, Clarksdale

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 3.04 $ 3.44 $ 2.88

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.