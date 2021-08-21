Perry gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(PERRY, FL) Depending on where you fill up in Perry, you could be saving up to $0.15 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Marathon at 2410 S Byron Butler Pkwy. Regular there was listed at $2.99 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.14 at Chevron at 904 S Jefferson St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.08 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Marathon 2410 S Byron Butler Pkwy, Perry

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Murphy USA 1980 S Jefferson St, Perry

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.01 $ -- $ -- $ 3.16

CITGO 1604 S Byron Butler Pkwy, Perry

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.08 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.