Save up to $0.20 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in De Soto

(DE SOTO, MO) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the De Soto area offering savings of $0.20 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at BP at 12405 State Route 21. Regular there was listed at $2.75 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.95 at Phillips 66 at 518 S Main St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater De Soto area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.92 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

BP 12405 State Route 21, De Soto

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:43 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.