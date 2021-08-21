Gas savings: The cheapest station in Mt Sterling

(MT STERLING, KY) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Mt Sterling area offering savings of $0.16 per gallon.

Marathon at 710 Northview Dr was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.73 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Exxon at 101 Wingtip Way, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.79 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Marathon 710 Northview Dr, Mount Sterling

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ 3.24 $ 3.54 $ 2.95

BP 711 Maysville Rd, Mount Sterling

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ --

Marathon 263 Indian Mound Dr, Mount Sterling

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ -- $ -- $ --

Key Oil Company 216 Midland Tr, Mount Sterling

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ -- $ 3.34 $ 3.05

Murphy Express 520 Indian Mound Dr, Mount Sterling

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.76 $ 3.06 $ 3.36 $ 3.19

Speedway 611 Maysville Rd, Mount Sterling

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ 3.12 $ 3.37 $ 3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.