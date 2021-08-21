Here’s the cheapest gas in Mountain Home Saturday

(MOUNTAIN HOME, ID) According to Mountain Home gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.11 per gallon on gas.

Maverik at 140 N. 10Th E. was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.88 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Pilot at 1050 Us-20, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.99.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.93.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Maverik 140 N. 10Th E., Mountain Home

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.88 $ 3.98 $ 4.18 $ --

Phillips 66 495 N 2Nd E St , Mountain Home

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.89

Sinclair 990 Sunset, Mountain Home

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.89 $ 4.06 $ 4.16 $ 3.89

Chevron 1855 Airbase Rd, Mountain Home

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.89 $ 3.99 $ 4.09 $ 3.87

Shell 650 American Legion Blvd, Mountain Home

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.91 $ -- $ -- $ 3.91

Shell 585 W 6Th S, Mountain Home

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.92 $ -- $ -- $ 3.93

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.