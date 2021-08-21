Gas savings: The cheapest station in Rutland

(RUTLAND, VT) Gas prices vary across in the Rutland area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.10 per gallon.

West St Corner at 377 West St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.93 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Sunoco at 99 Woodstock Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.03.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.99 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

West St Corner 377 West St, Rutland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.93 $ -- $ -- $ --

Irving 258 S Main St, Rutland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.93 $ 3.19 $ 3.39 $ 3.16 card card $ 2.99 $ 3.25 $ 3.45 $ 3.21

Sunoco 100 State St, Rutland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.94 $ 3.07 $ 3.17 $ -- card card $ 2.99 $ 3.12 $ 3.22 $ --

CITGO 145 N Main St, Rutland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ 3.27 $ 3.47 $ --

Irving 86 Woodstock Ave, Rutland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.34 $ 3.69 $ 3.22

Irving 129 Grove St , Rutland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.