Alexander City gas at $2.75 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(ALEXANDER CITY, AL) Gas prices vary across in the Alexander City area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.14 per gallon.

Mobil at 3066 Us-280 was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.75 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Marathon at 3620 Us-280, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Alexander City area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.79 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Mobil 3066 Us-280, Alexander City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ -- $ --

Murphy USA 2507 Us-280, Alexander City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ -- $ --

Delta Express 1590 Al-22 W, Alexander City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.76 $ 3.06 $ 3.36 $ --

Victory Fuels 1981 Us-280, Alexander City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.76 $ -- $ -- $ --

Mapco 4761 Us-280 E , Alexander City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.76 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Eagle 1720 Al-22, Alexander City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.