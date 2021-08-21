Cancel
Alexander City, AL

Alexander City gas at $2.75 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

Alexander City Dispatch
Alexander City Dispatch
 8 days ago
(ALEXANDER CITY, AL) Gas prices vary across in the Alexander City area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.14 per gallon.

Mobil at 3066 Us-280 was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.75 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Marathon at 3620 Us-280, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Alexander City area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.79 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Mobil

3066 Us-280, Alexander City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$--
$--
$--

Murphy USA

2507 Us-280, Alexander City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$--
$--
$--

Delta Express

1590 Al-22 W, Alexander City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.76
$3.06
$3.36
$--

Victory Fuels

1981 Us-280, Alexander City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.76
$--
$--
$--

Mapco

4761 Us-280 E , Alexander City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.76
$--
$--
$2.99

Eagle

1720 Al-22, Alexander City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.09
$3.39
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

