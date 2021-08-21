Alexander City gas at $2.75 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town
(ALEXANDER CITY, AL) Gas prices vary across in the Alexander City area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.14 per gallon.
Mobil at 3066 Us-280 was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.75 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Marathon at 3620 Us-280, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Alexander City area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.79 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|card
card$2.75
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$2.75
$--
$--
$--
card$2.76
$3.06
$3.36
$--
card$2.76
$--
$--
$--
card$2.76
$--
$--
$2.99
card$2.79
$3.09
$3.39
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
