This is the cheapest gas in Pampa right now

(PAMPA, TX) According to Pampa gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.37 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Murphy USA at 201 W 28Th Ave. Regular there was listed at $2.58 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.95 at Chevron at 1020 Frederick St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Pampa area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.66 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Murphy USA 201 W 28Th Ave, Pampa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.58 $ -- $ -- $ 2.95

Pump n Munch 1342 N Hobart St, Pampa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ 2.99 $ 3.19 $ --

United Express 1420 N Hobart St, Pampa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.63 $ 2.93 $ 3.23 $ --

Valero 2801 Perryton Pkwy, Pampa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.64 $ -- $ -- $ --

Valero 140 S Starkweather St, Pampa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.65 $ -- $ -- $ --

Valero 309 Hobart St, Pampa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.65 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.