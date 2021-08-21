This is the cheapest gas in Pampa right now
(PAMPA, TX) According to Pampa gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.37 per gallon on gas.
On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Murphy USA at 201 W 28Th Ave. Regular there was listed at $2.58 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.95 at Chevron at 1020 Frederick St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Pampa area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.66 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.58
$--
$--
$2.95
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.59
$2.99
$3.19
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.63
$2.93
$3.23
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.64
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.65
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.65
$--
$--
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
