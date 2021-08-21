This is the cheapest gas in Yazoo City right now

(YAZOO CITY, MS) Depending on where you fill up in Yazoo City, you could be saving up to $0.10 per gallon on gas.

5 Star at 1945 Jerry Clower Blvd N was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.65 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Double Quick at 258 N Jerry Clower Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.75.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.69.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

5 Star 1945 Jerry Clower Blvd N, Yazoo City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.65 $ -- $ -- $ --

Walmart 2129 Grand Ave, Yazoo City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.65 $ -- $ -- $ 2.77

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.