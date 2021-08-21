Gas savings: The cheapest station in Fort Payne

(FORT PAYNE, AL) According to Fort Payne gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.07 per gallon on gas.

Marathon at 1219 Greenhill Blvd Nw was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.78 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Mapco at 1401 Glenn Blvd Sw , where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.85.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.81 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Marathon 1219 Greenhill Blvd Nw, Fort Payne

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.78 $ 3.08 $ 3.38 $ 2.88

Mapco 5202 Greenhill Blvd Nw, Fort Payne

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.78 $ 3.11 $ 3.41 $ --

Murphy USA 1915 Glenn Blvd Sw, Fort Payne

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.05 $ -- $ --

CITGO 2645 Greenhill Blvd Nw, Fort Payne

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 2.89

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.