Gas savings: The cheapest station in Fort Payne
(FORT PAYNE, AL) According to Fort Payne gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.07 per gallon on gas.
Marathon at 1219 Greenhill Blvd Nw was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.78 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Mapco at 1401 Glenn Blvd Sw , where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.85.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.81 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.78
$3.08
$3.38
$2.88
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.78
$3.11
$3.41
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.05
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$2.99
$3.29
$2.89
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
