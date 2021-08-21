Here’s the cheapest gas in Pendleton Saturday
(PENDLETON, OR) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Pendleton area offering savings of $0.40 per gallon.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Arrowhead Travel Plaza at 72485 Or-331 was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.59 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 220 Sw 12 St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.99.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Pendleton area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.76 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.59
$3.89
$4.19
$3.60
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.61
$3.89
$4.19
$3.61
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.63
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.67
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.69
$3.89
$4.09
$3.55
|card
card$3.75
$--
$--
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
