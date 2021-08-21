Here’s the cheapest gas in Pendleton Saturday

(PENDLETON, OR) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Pendleton area offering savings of $0.40 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Arrowhead Travel Plaza at 72485 Or-331 was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.59 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 220 Sw 12 St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.99.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Pendleton area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.76 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Arrowhead Travel Plaza 72485 Or-331, Pendleton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.59 $ 3.89 $ 4.19 $ 3.60

Safeway 201 Sw 20Th St, Pendleton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.61 $ 3.89 $ 4.19 $ 3.61

Rocket Market 1700 Sw Emigrant Ave, Pendleton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.63 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sinclair 4412 Westgate, Pendleton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.67 $ -- $ -- $ --

Astro 1302 Southgate, Pendleton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.69 $ 3.89 $ 4.09 $ 3.55 card card $ 3.75 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.