Uvalde gas at $2.64 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town
(UVALDE, TX) Gas prices vary across in the Uvalde area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.21 per gallon.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, H-E-B at 201 E Main St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.64 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Exxon at 444 W Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.85.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.77 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.64
$2.96
$3.28
$2.82
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.64
$2.92
$3.21
$2.82
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.67
$2.97
$3.27
$2.82
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.74
$3.04
$3.44
$2.89
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0