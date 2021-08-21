Uvalde gas at $2.64 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(UVALDE, TX) Gas prices vary across in the Uvalde area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.21 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, H-E-B at 201 E Main St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.64 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Exxon at 444 W Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.85.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.77 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

H-E-B 201 E Main St , Uvalde

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.64 $ 2.96 $ 3.28 $ 2.82

Murphy USA 3100 E Main St, Uvalde

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.64 $ 2.92 $ 3.21 $ 2.82

Stripes 312 W Main St, Uvalde

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.67 $ 2.97 $ 3.27 $ 2.82

Valero 2250 E Main St, Uvalde

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ 3.04 $ 3.44 $ 2.89

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.