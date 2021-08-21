Gas savings: The cheapest station in Altus

(ALTUS, OK) Gas prices vary across in the Altus area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.33 per gallon.

Murphy USA at 2504 N Main St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.76 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Love's Country Store at 619 N Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.09.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.86.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Murphy USA 2504 N Main St, Altus

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.76 $ -- $ -- $ --

AAFES Bldg 18, Altus AFB

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.76 $ 2.98 $ 3.19 $ --

Conoco 2516 E Broadway St, Altus

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ 2.98 $ 3.19 $ 2.88

Valero 421 N Main St, Altus

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.21 $ 3.44 $ --

Valero 700 E Broadway St, Altus

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

Phillips 66 1204 E Broadway St, Altus

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.79 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ 2.89 card card $ 2.79 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ 2.89

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.