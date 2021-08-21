Payson gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.57 per gallon

(PAYSON, AZ) According to Payson gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.57 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Speedway at 2010 N Beeline Hwy was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.92 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 706 E Az-260, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.49.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Payson area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.01 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Speedway 2010 N Beeline Hwy, Payson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.92 $ 3.20 $ 3.22 $ 3.07

Speedway 910 S Beeline Hwy, Payson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.15 $ 3.25 $ 2.99

Circle K 1009 S Az-87, Payson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.24 $ 3.52 $ 3.07

Safeway 401 E Az-260, Payson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.38 $ -- $ 3.08

Speedway 701 E Az-260, Payson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.15 $ 3.25 $ 3.09

Circle K 606 N Az-87, Payson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.27 $ 3.55 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.