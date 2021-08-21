Payson gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.57 per gallon
(PAYSON, AZ) According to Payson gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.57 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Speedway at 2010 N Beeline Hwy was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.92 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 706 E Az-260, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.49.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Payson area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.01 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.92
$3.20
$3.22
$3.07
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$3.15
$3.25
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$3.24
$3.52
$3.07
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$3.38
$--
$3.08
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$3.15
$3.25
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$3.27
$3.55
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
