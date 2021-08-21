Here’s the cheapest gas in Sunnyside Saturday

(SUNNYSIDE, WA) According to Sunnyside gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.41 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Maverik at 1601 E Lincoln Ave. was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.58 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 1524 Yakima Valley Hwy, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.99.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.78.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Maverik 1601 E Lincoln Ave., Sunnyside

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.58 $ 3.78 $ 3.98 $ 3.68

Sunnyside Super Gas 600 Yakima Valley Hwy, Sunnyside

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.59 $ -- $ 3.99 $ 3.45

76 905 E Lincoln Ave, Sunnyside

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.59 $ 3.69 $ 3.79 $ --

Cenex 1720 Eastway Dr, Sunnyside

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.63 $ -- $ -- $ 3.69

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.