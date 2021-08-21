Hannibal gas at $2.62 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(HANNIBAL, MO) Depending on where you fill up in Hannibal, you could be saving up to $0.17 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at General Store at 918 Mark Twain Ave. Regular there was listed at $2.62 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.79 at BP at 624 Mark Twain Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Hannibal area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.75 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

General Store 918 Mark Twain Ave, Hannibal

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.62 $ 2.82 $ 3.32 $ 2.95

Big River Oil Co 1920 Orchard Ave, Hannibal

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.64 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 804 Mark Twain Ave, Hannibal

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 2.89 $ 3.39 $ 2.85

BP 3900 Mcmasters Ave, Hannibal

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ 3.04 $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.