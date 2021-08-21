Hannibal gas at $2.62 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town
(HANNIBAL, MO) Depending on where you fill up in Hannibal, you could be saving up to $0.17 per gallon on gas.
On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at General Store at 918 Mark Twain Ave. Regular there was listed at $2.62 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.79 at BP at 624 Mark Twain Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Hannibal area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.75 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.62
$2.82
$3.32
$2.95
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.64
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$2.89
$3.39
$2.85
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.74
$3.04
$--
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
