Here’s the cheapest gas in Mineral Wells Saturday
(MINERAL WELLS, TX) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Mineral Wells area offering savings of $0.24 per gallon.
On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Gulf at 604 Se 1St St . Regular there was listed at $2.75 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.99 at Chevron at 1101 Se First St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Mineral Wells area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.83 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.75
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.75
$--
$3.37
$3.35
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.77
$3.06
$3.35
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
