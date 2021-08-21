Gas savings: The cheapest station in Bainbridge

(BAINBRIDGE, GA) Gas prices vary across in the Bainbridge area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.16 per gallon.

Inland at 525 W Shotwell St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.77 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 835 Dothan Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.93.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.81.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Inland 525 W Shotwell St, Bainbridge

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ 3.25 $ -- $ 3.09

Murphy USA 502 E Alice St, Bainbridge

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ 3.07 $ 3.37 $ 2.99

RaceWay 1418 Tallahassee Hwy, Bainbridge

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ 3.07 $ 3.37 $ 2.99

Las Lomas 801 E Water St, Bainbridge

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.25 $ -- $ --

Bearcats Express 500 E Calhoun St, Bainbridge

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.25 $ -- $ --

Inland 201 E Calhoun St, Bainbridge

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.25 $ -- $ 2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.