This is the cheapest gas in Lawrenceburg right now

(LAWRENCEBURG, TN) According to Lawrenceburg gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.14 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Speedway at 1609 N Locust Ave. Regular there was listed at $2.75 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.89 at Chevron at 200 Prosser Rd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Lawrenceburg area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.79 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Speedway 1609 N Locust Ave, Lawrenceburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 3.05 $ 3.35 $ 3.25

Murphy USA 2148 N Locust Ave, Lawrenceburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 3.05 $ 3.35 $ 3.04

Texaco W Gaines St, Lawrenceburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.78 $ 3.08 $ -- $ 3.04

Taz Mart 874 W Gaines St, Lawrenceburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.78 $ 3.08 $ 3.38 $ --

Exxon 1198 N Locust Ave, Lawrenceburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.78 $ -- $ -- $ --

Quik Mart 710 E Gaines Ave, Lawrenceburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.78 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.