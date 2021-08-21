This is the cheapest gas in Lawrenceburg right now
(LAWRENCEBURG, TN) According to Lawrenceburg gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.14 per gallon on gas.
On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Speedway at 1609 N Locust Ave. Regular there was listed at $2.75 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.89 at Chevron at 200 Prosser Rd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Lawrenceburg area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.79 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.75
$3.05
$3.35
$3.25
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.75
$3.05
$3.35
$3.04
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.78
$3.08
$--
$3.04
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.78
$3.08
$3.38
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.78
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.78
$--
$--
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0