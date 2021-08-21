This is the cheapest gas in Walterboro right now

(WALTERBORO, SC) According to Walterboro gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.39 per gallon on gas.

Stop-N-Go at 300 N Jefferies Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.77 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at BP at 1404 Sniders Hwy, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.16.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.94 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Stop-N-Go 300 N Jefferies Blvd, Walterboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ 3.09 $ 3.37 $ --

StopNGo Express 1825 Wichman St, Walterboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ 3.09 $ 3.40 $ --

Valero 703 Wichman St, Walterboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ --

Shell 201 S. Jefferies Blvd., Walterboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.04 $ 3.39 $ --

Bobops 401 S. Jefferies Blvd., Walterboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ 2.99

Bobops 265 Bells Hwy, Walterboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 2.99 card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.