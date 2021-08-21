This is the cheapest gas in Walterboro right now
(WALTERBORO, SC) According to Walterboro gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.39 per gallon on gas.
Stop-N-Go at 300 N Jefferies Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.77 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at BP at 1404 Sniders Hwy, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.16.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.94 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.77
$3.09
$3.37
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.77
$3.09
$3.40
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.09
$3.39
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.04
$3.39
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.09
$3.29
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$2.99
|card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$2.99
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
