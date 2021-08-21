Here’s the cheapest gas in River Falls Saturday

(RIVER FALLS, WI) Depending on where you fill up in River Falls, you could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon on gas.

Holiday at 302 S Main St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.19 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Holiday at 302 S Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.19.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater River Falls area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.19 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Holiday 302 S Main St, River Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.43 $ 3.59 $ 3.19

BP 700 N Main St, River Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.89 $ 3.19

Bowen's Garage 405 S Main St, River Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Swede's 428 S Main St, River Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Kwik Trip 1238 N Main St, River Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.59 $ 3.89 $ 3.19

BP 1553 Paulson Rd, River Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.89 $ 3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.