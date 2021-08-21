Mattoon gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(MATTOON, IL) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Mattoon area offering savings of $0.11 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Circle K at 1821 Dewitt Ave. Regular there was listed at $3.08 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.19 at Phillips 66 at 1601 Old State Rd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.14.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Circle K 1821 Dewitt Ave, Mattoon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.08 $ 3.38 $ 3.78 $ -- card card $ 3.14 $ 3.44 $ 3.84 $ --

Murphy USA 105 Dettro Dr, Mattoon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.11 $ 3.31 $ 3.56 $ 3.12

BP 3301 Dewitt Ave, Mattoon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.13 $ 3.37 $ 3.69 $ 3.29

BP 1202 Charleston Ave, Mattoon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.14 $ 3.34 $ 3.59 $ 3.15

Huck's 601 Charleston Ave , Mattoon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.14 $ -- $ 3.74 $ 3.19

Casey's 2401 Marshall Ave, Mattoon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.14 $ -- $ -- $ 3.15

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.