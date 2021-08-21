Save up to $0.10 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Belen

(BELEN, NM) Gas prices vary across in the Belen area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.10 per gallon.

Love's Travel Stop at 1903 Camino Del Llano was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.89 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Phillips 66 at 1304 S Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.95 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Love's Travel Stop 1903 Camino Del Llano, Belen

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.48 card card $ -- $ -- $ 3.49 $ 3.53

Alon 2348 Nm-47, Belen

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.93 $ 3.29 $ 3.53 $ --

Conoco 102 Rio Communities Blvd, Belen

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.39 $ 3.65 $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.