Defuniak Springs, FL

Defuniak Springs gas at $2.85 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

Defuniak Springs Journal
 8 days ago
(DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, FL) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Defuniak Springs area offering savings of $0.31 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at 76 at 2359 Freeport Hwy S. Regular there was listed at $2.85 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.16 at 76 at 1739 Us-331 S, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Defuniak Springs area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.00 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

76

2359 Freeport Hwy S, De Funiak Springs
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$--
$3.76
$3.53

CEFCO

771 Us-90, DeFuniak Springs
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.90
$--
$--
$2.95

Tom Thumb

180 Freeport Hwy S, De Funiak Springs
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.93
$--
$--
$--

Tom Thumb

1463 Fl-83 N, De Funiak Springs
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.93
$3.28
$3.58
$--

Tom Thumb

1966 W Nelson Ave, De Funiak Springs
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.93
$--
$--
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Defuniak Springs Journal

Defuniak Springs, FL
ABOUT

With Defuniak Springs Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

