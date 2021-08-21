Defuniak Springs gas at $2.85 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town
(DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, FL) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Defuniak Springs area offering savings of $0.31 per gallon.
On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at 76 at 2359 Freeport Hwy S. Regular there was listed at $2.85 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.16 at 76 at 1739 Us-331 S, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Defuniak Springs area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.00 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$--
$3.76
$3.53
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.90
$--
$--
$2.95
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.93
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.93
$3.28
$3.58
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.93
$--
$--
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0