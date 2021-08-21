Defuniak Springs gas at $2.85 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, FL) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Defuniak Springs area offering savings of $0.31 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at 76 at 2359 Freeport Hwy S. Regular there was listed at $2.85 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.16 at 76 at 1739 Us-331 S, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Defuniak Springs area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.00 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

76 2359 Freeport Hwy S, De Funiak Springs

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ 3.76 $ 3.53

CEFCO 771 Us-90, DeFuniak Springs

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.90 $ -- $ -- $ 2.95

Tom Thumb 180 Freeport Hwy S, De Funiak Springs

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.93 $ -- $ -- $ --

Tom Thumb 1463 Fl-83 N, De Funiak Springs

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.93 $ 3.28 $ 3.58 $ --

Tom Thumb 1966 W Nelson Ave, De Funiak Springs

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.93 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.